Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Bou scores twice, Orlando City reaches MLS Eastern finals

The Associated Press

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) scores a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe, bottom, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) scores a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe, bottom, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Matt Stamey AP
ORLANDO, Fla.

Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New England will play the Columbus-Nashville winner next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.

Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil's through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe's legs for a 3-1 lead.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso's capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.

Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

News

The Latest: UCLA-Pepperdine women’s basketball game off

November 29, 2020 2:20 PM

Sports

Top-ranked South Carolina holds off Gonzaga

November 29, 2020 2:20 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service