No. 2 Baylor wins again without Drew, routing Washington

Baylor's Mark Vital (11) celebrates after a play against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington 86-52 on Sunday.

Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bears (2-0) stayed hot after scorching Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday behind 56.3% shooting, by hitting 34 of 67 (50.7%) from the floor. They shot 44.8% (13 for 29) from 3-point range.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, MaCio Teague had 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds.

RaeQuan Battle led Washington with 10 points in its opener. Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey each had eight.

After letting Louisiana-Lafayette score 82 points on 52% shooting Saturday, said he wasn’t “a happy camper” with the team’s defense. The message got through.

Washington, which returned just 35.0% of its scoring and 31.1% of its rebounding from a year ago, shot a paltry 19 of 52 (36.5%) from the floor while going just 5 for 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range.

The Bears avenged last season’s loss to Washington, also in their second game of the season. Baylor led for more than 36 minutes in the game, but squandered a 13-point second-half lead and lost 67-64 in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

With two wins in the Vegas Bubble, the Bears should be locked into No. 2 behind top-ranked Gonzaga, setting up a 1 vs. 2 showdown on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Utah on Wednesday.

Baylor: Vs. Illinois in Indianapolis on Tuesday