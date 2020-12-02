Wilson carries Louisiana-Lafayette over New Orleans 66-63

Mylik Wilson had 21 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated New Orleans 66-63 on Wednesday night.

Theo Akwuba had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1). Cedric Russell added 12 points. Dou Gueye had seven rebounds.

Damion Rosser had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Privateers (0-3). Troy Green added 12 points. Rodney Carson Jr. had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25