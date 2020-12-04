Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin on Lewis’ buzzer-beating tip

Michigan State guard Rocket Watts makes a layup as Detroit Mercy guard Matt Johnson (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. AP

Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.

Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman’s shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.

Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-5 team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin’s 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.

The lead changed hands six times in the final 70 seconds, and neither team led by more than six points.

Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.

Lewis had eight rebounds to go along with his 18 points. Carton scored 12 points and Jamal Cain added 10.

NO. 6 DUKE 76, BELLARMINE 54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and made six of Duke’s 13 3-pointers, and the Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine.

Bellarmine (0-1) overcame a 1-of-9 shooting start to get within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke (2-1) closed with a 7-0 run, retaking a double-digit lead it never lost.

The Knights, making their Division I debut, got 14 points from Nick Thelen and 13 from Ethan Claycomb.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points for Duke.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 83, DETROIT MERCY 76

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and Michigan State started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset.

The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.

The Titans (0-1) led by five points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties. Detroit Mercy’s last win over a Top 10 team on the road was in 1979 at Marquette.

Detroit Mercy was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting. Matt Johnson scored a career-high 20 points.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown scored 16 points.

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 93, KENNESAW STATE 58

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead Creighton past Kennesaw State.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.

Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. He had six rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in his 15 minutes.

Alex Peterson led the Owls (2-2) with 14 points.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 71, KENT STATE 64, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Virginia outlasted Kent State.

Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1), which was upset by San Francisco in its second game this season.

Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1). Pippen’s third try from 3-point range swished through the net at the buzzer to force overtime.

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 80, TROY 46

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and Texas Tech beat Troy in a replacement game for both teams.

The Red Raiders (3-1) were supposed to play St. John’s this week before the New York City school balked at making the trip to Texas as coronavirus infections surge. The Trojans (1-2) couldn’t go to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 issues for the Demon Deacons.

Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points for Texas Tech.

Kam Woods had 13 points as the only double-figure scorer for Troy.

NO. 21 OREGON 83, SETON HALL 70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points in his second straight strong game and Oregon all but shut down Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Oregon bounced back from an 83-75 loss to Missouri in its opener, in which Omoruyi had 31 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ducks (1-1) didn’t pull away until the last eight minutes, when they went on a 14-4 run and built a 16-point lead. Eric Williams Jr. scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and Chris Duarte finished with 14 points.

It took Mamukelashvili 15 minutes to score. He attempted only seven shots and finished with 10 points.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. led the Pirates (1-3) with 17 points and Tyrese Samuel and Myles Cale each had 11.