Hassan Whiteside expected to miss start of preseason for Sacramento Kings due to injury

Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) is surrounded by Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings coach Luke Walton said center Hassan Whiteside is likely to miss the team’s preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday due to an injury.

Walton said Whiteside missed the first two days of group workouts during training camp due to a mild right calf strain. Whiteside, who recently signed a one-year minimum contract with the Kings, is considered day-to-day.

The Kings are scheduled to play the Blazers on Friday at Moda Center in Portland. They will remain in Portland to play the Blazers again Sunday. Whiteside played for the Blazers last season, averaging 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots.

“I wouldn’t see him playing by the first one,” Walton said. “… He’s out there on the court with our coaches doing 1-on-0 and moving and getting shots up. He looks good and he’s doing stuff in the weight room, but someone his size you want to bring him back a little slower just to make sure he’s healthy when it’s time to play.”

Walton said two other players who have missed practice are under COVID-19 protocols with no definitive timetable for their return. The Kings announced Sunday two players tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend before training camp began. Those players have not been identified.

Walton acknowledged some uncertainty Monday about the preseason games in Portland a day after the Blazers announced they were closing their facility due to multiple COVID-19 cases. Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey issued a statement saying the facility will be closed for deep cleaning after three people within the organization tested positive over the previous four days.

Coach Terry Stotts said the Blazers were hoping to return to practice Tuesday.

“We lost two days of practice,” Stotts during a Zoom call Monday. “We were scheduled to have practice (Sunday), have practice (Monday), so losing two practice days in what is already a short preparation time has an impact. So hopefully we’ll get practice in (Tuesday) and go from then.”

The NBA will determine whether the preseason games in Portland will be canceled, postponed or played as scheduled. The league had not announced any changes to the schedule as of Monday night.