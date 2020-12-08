Maxwell helps Utah women rebound to beat No. 15 Oregon State

Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Maxwell shot 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman had 20 points for Oregon State (3-1, 1-1), and Sasha Goforth added 16.

NO. 25 GONZAGA 89, WYOMING 50

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 16 points and 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points and Gonzaga raced past Wyoming.

Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for the Bulldogs (2-2), who took control with a 16-0 run in the first half.

Gonzaga was 8 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half while the Cowgirls (1-1) went 0 of 8 and shot 28%. The Bulldogs dominated the boards throughout, 44-19.