Advisory: AP college basketball coverage

Editors:

The Associated Press again this season will provide preview capsules, recaps and stats for all Division I men’s college basketball games.

We will have full game stories with quotes from all men's games involving a Top 25 team. However, the AP will not be adding post-game quotes and extended play-by-play for most stories involving unranked teams.

This adjustment in our coverage will allow for faster and more succinct game stories as we also work through access issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. For select unranked games, we will provide an update with quotes and details, particularly games that decide a bid to the NCAA Tournament, some rivalries and occasional games to highlight star players.

Our coverage plan for women’s basketball is unchanged. We will provide full game stories, including quotes, for all games involving top 10 teams and brief recaps on games involving the other teams in the Top 25 (Nos. 11-25). Stats will be provided for all Top 25 women's teams plus unranked teams in the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12).

All coverage will be detailed on AP Planner.

Please contact Barry Bedlan, AP's director of vertical products, at bbedlan@ap.org with any questions.