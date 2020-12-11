Sacramento Bee Logo
Pepperdine hosts CSUN

The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif.

Cal State Northridge (2-1) vs. Pepperdine (3-2)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge and Pepperdine both look to put winning streaks together . Cal State Northridge beat Seattle by 11 on Nov. 11. Pepperdine is coming off a 74-62 home win over Cal on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Pepperdine's Colbey Ross, Kene Chukwuka and Jade' Smith have collectively scored 46 percent of all Waves points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ross has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 82.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

