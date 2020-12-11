Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.

Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Cowboys OL Cameron Erving goes back to IR, ending his season

December 11, 2020 4:31 PM

News

Atlanta awarded berth in 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

December 11, 2020 4:27 PM

Sports

Mitchell scores 31 to lead UMass past Northeastern 94-79

December 11, 2020 4:17 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service