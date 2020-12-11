Ross scores 30 to carry Iona over Fairfield 70-42

Sacramento Bee Logo
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Isaiah Ross had 30 points as Iona easily beat Fairfield 70-42 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Dylan van Eyck had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Iona (2-2). Asante Gist added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had seven rebounds.

Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (0-5). Caleb Green added 10 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz, the Stags’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

