Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Anwar Gill had 15 points off the bench to carry La Salle to a 58-48 win over Drexel on Saturday.

David Beatty had 11 points for La Salle (2-3). Jack Clark added seven points and 13 rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had three blocks.

Camren Wynter had 15 points for the Dragons (3-2). Zach Walton added 10 points. James Butler had nine rebounds.

