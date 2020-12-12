Sacramento Bee Logo
Douglas leads Loyola Marymount over UC Santa Barbara 81-76

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Dameane Douglas scored a career-high 23 points as Loyola Marymount edged past UC Santa Barbara 81-76 on Saturday. Joe Quintana added 22 points for the Lions.

Douglas made 9 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Ivan Alipiev had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (3-3).

JaQuori McLaughlin had 21 points for the Gauchos (3-1). Ajare Sanni added 18 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated Loyola Marymount 69-58 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

