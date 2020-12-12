Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Maidoh carries Fairfield over Iona 67-52

The Associated Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Chris Maidoh recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 67-52 win over Iona on Saturday night.

Caleb Green had 14 points for Fairfield (1-5, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jalen Leach added 10 points and seven rebounds. Taj Benning had 10 points.

Ryan Myers had 14 points for the Gaels (2-3, 1-1). Nelly Junior Joseph added eight rebounds.

The Stags evened the season series against the Gaels with the win. Iona defeated Fairfield 70-42 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

El-Amin scores 20 to lift Ball St. over Illinois St. 82-66

December 12, 2020 7:02 PM

Sports

Griesel leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 53-52

December 12, 2020 6:54 PM

Sports

Corbin, Travis help Florida St. end 3-game skid

December 12, 2020 6:51 PM

Sports

Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern with big 4th quarter

December 12, 2020 6:51 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service