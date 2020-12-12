Williams’s 30-point effort sends Purdue past Indiana St.

Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) goes up to block the shot of Indiana State guard Cobie Barnes (20) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP) AP

Trevion Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Purdue beat Indiana State 80-68 on Saturday.

Williams shot 13 for 18 (72.2%) and did most of his damage in the first half scoring 18, though he made all four shot attempts after halftime.

It was Williams' second career 30-point game. He set a career-high 36 last season against Michigan.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points, Sasha Stefanovic scored 12 and Aaron Wheeler 10 with 13 rebounds for Purdue (4-2).

Purdue had a 40-24 rebounding advantage. The Boilermakers remained unbeaten at home this season with their third win.

Cooper Neese scored 22 points for Indiana State (1-1) going 7-for-11 shooting including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Tyreke Key scored 18 and Jake LaRavia 10.

Key's jumper three minutes in gave the Sycamores a 10-1 lead. The moment was short lived as Purdue recovered quickly with a 13-5 run.

Later, Williams threw down a dunk with 8:44 before halftime for an 18-17 Boilermakers lead and they led the rest of the way. It was 38-29 at halftime and Indiana State never drew within five the rest of the way.