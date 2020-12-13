Morehead St. looks to end streak vs EKU

Eastern Kentucky (5-1, 1-0) vs. Morehead State (3-4, 0-1)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks to extend Morehead State's conference losing streak to five games. Morehead State's last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 66-63 on Feb. 22. Eastern Kentucky blew out Transylvania by 21 on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Morehead State's Johni Broome has averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while De'Von Cooper has put up 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Colonels, Tre King has averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and three steals while Michael Moreno has put up 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRE: King has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Morehead State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 57.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Morehead State has 55 assists on 88 field goals (62.5 percent) over its previous three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 51 of 92 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels ninth among Division I teams. Morehead State has turned the ball over on 25.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Eagles 306th, nationally).

