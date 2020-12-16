Portland St. seeks revenge on Portland

Portland State (1-2) vs. Portland (5-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last went at it on Dec. 5, when the Pilots outshot Portland State 45.9 percent to 38.1 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has relied heavily on its seniors. James Scott, Amari McCray, Khalid Thomas and Charles Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Vikings scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Scott has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Portland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 39.4 percent, ranking the Vikings 13th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Portland stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 262nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25