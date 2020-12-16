Nebraska battles Doane

Doane vs. Nebraska (3-3)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA program Doane. Nebraska lost 98-74 on the road to Creighton in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Teddy Allen has averaged 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cornhuskers, while Dalano Banton has recorded 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and five assists per game.TREYS FOR TEDDY: Through six games, Nebraska's Teddy Allen has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 63.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cornhuskers offense scored 73.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

