NM looks to remain undefeated when battling LeTourneau

LeTourneau vs. New Mexico (2-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos are set to battle the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. New Mexico is coming off a 104-65 win over Our Lady of the Lake in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: New Mexico's Makuach Maluach, Rod Brown and Valdir Manuel have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Lobos scoring this season.ACCURATE ARGUE: John Argue has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 10-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lobos put up 79.3 points per contest across those 12 games.

