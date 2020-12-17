Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Belmont (6-1, 1-0) vs. Tennessee State (0-2, 0-1)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee State. Belmont has won by an average of 17 points in its last six wins over the Tigers. Tennessee State's last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2018, a 64-56 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee State's Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Luke Smith has connected on 50 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 27 over his last three games. He's also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Football

Mike Preston: The Ravens offense is finding its form. Now it’s time for the defense to tighten up.

Football

Mark Bradley: The Falcons need to start over. But will they?

Sports

Mike Anthony: Geno Auriemma, coaching in front of cardboard cutouts, can’t yet wrap his mind around the absurdity of 2020 college basketball settings

Men's Basketball

How Chris Lykes, Miami’s 5-foot-7 scoring machine, has transfixed the ACC the past three years

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service