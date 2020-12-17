Gregory, Delph carry Appalachian St. past Greensboro 87-47

Sacramento Bee Logo
BOONE, N.C.

Donovan Gregory registered 18 points as Appalachian State romped past Division III Greensboro 87-47 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Deshon Parker chipped in 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had eight rebounds for Appalachian State (5-2).

Matthew Brown had 12 points for the Pride, who played the game as an exhibition.

