Hammond scores 22 to lead Monmouth past Saint Peter’s 78-76

The Associated Press

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Deion Hammond had 22 points as Monmouth narrowly defeated Saint Peter’s 78-76 on Friday.

George Papas had 17 points for Monmouth (1-1, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Donovann Toatley added 10 points. Marcus McClary had eight rebounds.

Doug Edert had 19 points for the Peacocks (4-3, 2-1). Daryl Banks III added 15 points and nine rebounds. Matthew Lee had 13 points and nine assists.

Fousseyni Drame, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Peacocks, shot only 20% (1 of 5) for the game . KC Ndefo, the Peacocks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

