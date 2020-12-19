Sacramento Bee Logo
Marshall hosts Robert Morris

The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Robert Morris (1-1) vs. Marshall (4-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Robert Morris fell short in an 85-65 game to Bowling Green on Friday. Marshall lost 96-87 in overtime to Toledo on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris' AJ Bramah, Dante Treacy and Charles Bain have combined to account for 52 percent of all Colonials points this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Taevion Kinsey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is rated second in the CUSA with an average of 76 possessions per game.

