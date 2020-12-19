Sacramento Bee Logo
Calvin, Holden lift Wright St. over Detroit 93-70

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden scored 19 points apiece as Wright St. easily beat Detroit 93-70 on Saturday in a Horizon League opener for both teams.

Grant Basile added 18 points and Loudon Love had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (3-1). Holden also had six rebounds.

Marquell Fraser had 19 points for the Titans (1-4). Antoine Davis added 15 points. Bul Kuol had 12 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

