Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Martin lifts West Virginia Tech over Morgan State 73-67

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Darrin Martin recorded 18 points and 11 assists to lift West Virginia Tech to a 73-67 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Tamon Scruggs had 19 points and six rebounds for West Virginia Tech. Andreas Jonsson and Juvante Hayes each had 13 points.

Malik Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (2-2). Trevor Moore and Lagio Grantsaan each had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Calvin, Holden lift Wright St. over Detroit 93-70

December 19, 2020 1:33 PM

Sports

Forbes scores 21 to carry Tulane over Grambling State 77-65

December 19, 2020 1:30 PM

Football

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for Giants over banged-up Daniel Jones vs. Browns

Football

Illinois hires Bret Bielema as its next football coach, replacing Lovie Smith on a 6-year deal

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service