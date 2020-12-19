Sacramento Bee Logo
Osunniyi carries St. Bonaventure over Hofstra 77-69

The Associated Press

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y.

Osun Osunniyi recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Saint Bonaventure to a 77-69 win over Hofstra on Saturday.

Kyle Lofton had 16 points and nine assists for Saint Bonaventure (2-0). Dominick Welch added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Holmes had nine rebounds.

Jalen Ray had 28 points for the Pride (3-3). Isaac Kante added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Caleb Burgess had six assists.

Tareq Coburn, whose 21 points per game heading into the contest led the Pride, was held to 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Saint Bonaventure plays Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Hofstra matches up against Richmond on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

