Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist waived by Knicks

STEFAN BONDY New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s Knicks career never got off the ground.

The former No. 2 overall pick will be waived by the Knicks, a source confirmed, after he missed the entire preseason because of an illness.

Despite signing a non-guaranteed deal, Kidd-Gilchrist was considered a strong candidate for a final roster spot because of his pedigree as a former No. 2 overall pick and his longtime connection to Knicks executive William Wesley. But Kidd-Gilchrist got sick early in training camp and wasn’t active for the four preseason games.

The 27-year-old didn’t have COVID-19, according to league sources, and the Knicks have had no players test positive since training camp started.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s departure leaves the Knicks with the maximum 15 guaranteed contracts. It also means the Knicks now have only four former Kentucky Wildcats, which, according to MSG Network, is still a franchise record for players on the roster from one school.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Ross scores 25 to lead Iona past Rider 72-64

December 19, 2020 7:22 PM

Sports

Gomillion leads Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61

December 19, 2020 7:14 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service