Ross scores 25 to lead Iona past Rider 72-64

The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Isaiah Ross had 25 points as Iona beat Rider 72-64 on Saturday night.

Ross made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Asante Gist had 15 points and 10 assists for Iona (4-3, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Dontrell McQuarter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-5, 1-3). Dwight Murray Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds. Christian Ings had 10 points.

The Gaels defeated Rider 70-56 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

