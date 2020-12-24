DeWitt’s Tyler Holtz tops Michigan AP All-State Division 3-4

The 2020 Michigan Associated Press Division All-State Division 3-4 football team, which is selected by a statewide panel of sports writers:

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tyler Holtz, DeWitt, Jr.

___

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

QUARTERBACKS

Tyler Holtz, DeWitt, Jr.

Dante Moore, Detroit King, So.

RUNNING BACKS

Brandon Martin, North Branch, Sr.

Nico Hernandez, Madison Heights Lamphere, Jr.

Kolby Hindenach, Paw Paw, Sr.

Malekhi Obande, Unity Christian, Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Elliott Grahuis, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.

Joe Taylor, Chelsea, Sr.

Griffin Shinrock, St. Joseph, Sr.

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt, Jr.

LINEMEN

Brandon Honorable, Detroit King, Sr.

Devonte Miles, River Rouge, Jr.

Dylan Beck, Milan, Sr.

Caleb Tiernan, Detroit Country Day, Sr.

Logan Murray, Flint Powers Catholic, Sr.

Ru’Quan Buckley, Godwin Heights, Sr.

Tag Bonnema, Zeeland East, Jr.

Josh Schell, Mt. Pleasant, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Andrew Debri, DeWitt, Sr.

Jaylen Reed, Detroit King, Sr.

Drew Bidwell, Edwardsburg, Sr.

Drake Deshetsky, North Branch, Sr.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Armorion Smith, River Rouge, Sr.

Christion Stokes, Harper Woods, Jr.

Tyreese Oakes, Muskegon, Sr.

Desmond Mullen, Marquette, Jr.

SPECIALIST

Tyson Davis, Goodrich, Sr.

KICKER

Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Sr.

PUNTER

Morgyn Muck, Fowlerville, Sr.

CO-COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Ferman, North Branch

Art Maisano, Madison Heights Lamphere

___

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

QUARTERBACKS

Mareyohn Hrabowski, River Rouge, Sr.

Carson Gulker, Zeeland West, Sr.

RUNNING BACKS

Trent Hill, Chelsea, Jr.

Steve Ready, Spring Lake, Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kameron Karp, Marquette, Sr.

Ezra McAllister, Marshall, Sr.

LINEMAN

Davion Weatherspoon, Harper Woods, Sr.

Carter Cushman, Plainwell, Sr.

Evan Noga, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Jr.

Jake Plamondon, Ludington, Sr.

Kayden Smith, Muskegon, Sr.

Jalen Johnson, River Rouge, Sr.

Pius Odjugo, River Rouge, Sr.

LINEBACKER

Peyton Gulledge, Ortonville Brandon, Sr.

Bryce Eliuk, Linden, So.

Zach Painter, Williamston, Jr.

Jake Haynes, Whitehall, Sr.

Daylen Lujan, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Billy Abdalah, Detroit Country Day, Sr.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jacob Armbrester, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, Sr.

Jack Trachet, Pinckney, Sr.

SPECIALIST

Cole McElvany, Milan, Jr.

COACH

Rob Zimmermann, DeWitt

___

HONORABLE MENTION

QUARTERBACKS

Zander Desentz, South Lyon East; Jacob Bendtsen, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Trinidad Chambliss, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Ty Rynbrandt, Grand Rapids South Christian; Griffen Murphy, Chelsea; Austin Ridl, Marquette; Chance Strickland, Mason; Braylon Silvas, Flint Kearsley; Aidan Rubio, Goodrich.

RUNNING BACKS

Ashton Laguire, Charlotte; Donovan Franklin, Flint Powers Catholic; Brock Miller, St. Johns; Julion McCray, Battle Creek Harper Creek; Jawon Slater, Ortonville Brandon; Gideon Likens, Plainwell; Cole DiPiazza, Allendale; Nate Milanowski, East Grand Rapids.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jace Chapman, Flint Kearsley; Clayton Bone, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Lynn Wyche-El, Detroit King; Tayshaun Massey, River Rouge; Grant Lancaster, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; David Apple, Alma; Landon French, Parma Western; Luke Bresser, DeWitt; Caleb Wardlow, Pinckney.

LINEMAN

Cal Sharp, Parma Western; Andrew Taylor, Charlotte; Adam Waszak, St. Johns; Djuan Crudup, Detroit King; Chance Moore, River Rouge; Walter Herndon, Detroit King; Jonathan Scott, Detroit Mumford; Chris Ricker, Marquette; Ryan Bareis, Chelsea; Gino Tribuzio, Ortonville Brandon; Billy Collins, Madison Heights Lamphere; Matt Andoni, Birmingham Brother Rice; Nick Wachol, Detroit Country Day; William Leggon, Detroit Country Day; Nick Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Caden VandenBerge, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern; Andrew DeVries, Zeeland East; Cameron Heiss, Cedar Springs; Brendan Schanick, Flint Kearsley; Evan Williams, Goodrich; Oatis Ackermann, East Grand Rapids; Chase Preston, Mt. Pleasant; Anton Ricumstrict, Mt. Pleasant; Mike White, Bay City Central; Wyatt Howe, North Branch; Drew Ragatz, North Branch; Zach Sergent, Croswell-Lexington; Evin Koeppe, Stevensville-Lakeshore; Max Mann, Ludington; Michael McAninch, Parma Western; James Horn, Mason; Samuel Simpson, St. Joseph; Ira Jenkins, Whitehall; Almarco Fields, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer.

LINEBACKERS

Bode Brown, Parma Western; Blake Bailiff, Detroit King; Grant Uyl, DeWitt; Mason Stewart, Mason; Connor Young, Whitehall; Connor Dykema, Grand Rapids South Christian; Treyjen Keim, Stevensville-Lakeshore; Carson Deines, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central; Nick Powers, Zeeland West; Adam Cassel, Zeeland East; Kyle Jamrog, Hamilton; Seth Clothier, Battle Creek Pennfield; Corbin Steele, Chelsea; Jordan Pierce, Saginaw Arthur Hill; Kory Davis, Mt. Pleasant; Kevin Wisniewski, Bay City John Glenn; Collin Johnston, Cadillac.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Dan Gray, Cadillac; Carson Gray, Chelsea; KJ Whitman, Madison Heights Lamphere; Danny MacLean, Detroit Country Day; Jameel Croft, Detroit King; Jacob Irelan, Ludington; Jackson Lockwood, Mason; Caden Plaxton, Williamston; Jason Rocz, Paw Paw.

SPECIALIST

Tyler Stezowski, Hamilton; Myles Walton, Muskegon; Rocco Milia, Birmingham Brother Rice.

KICKER

Eddie Jewett, Eaton Rapids; Ian Burke, Ortonville Brandon; Carson Kelley, Linden; Jose Valverde, Paw Paw.