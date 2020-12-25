Kawhi Leonard bloodied by elbow to face, exits early in Clippers’ win over Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard received eight stitches Friday after suffering a lacerated mouth while attempting to grab a rebound during the team’s 121-108 victory in Denver.

A timetable for his return is not yet known. The Clippers next play Sunday at Staples Center against Dallas, with games on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

Leonard fell to the court inside Denver’s Ball Arena after the left side of his face was hit by the right elbow of teammate Serge Ibaka halfway through the fourth quarter. Television replays showed blood coming from Leonard’s mouth as the Clippers’ medical staff huddled around him.

Leonard walked off the court under his own power with 6:07 remaining in the game and did not return.

“He’s going to be fine,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after the victory, which moved the Clippers to 2-0.

Leonard finished with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.