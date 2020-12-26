Sacramento Bee Logo
Patton carries Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 87-69

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Torrey Patton had 17 points off the bench to carry Cleveland State to an 87-69 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

D’Moi Hodge had 14 points for Cleveland St. (3-3, 3-0 Horizon League). Chris Greene added 13 points. Tre Gomillion had six rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 17 points for the Penguins (4-2, 1-2). Garrett Covington added 13 points. Michael Akuchie had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Naz Bohannon, who led the Penguins in scoring entering the contest with 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

