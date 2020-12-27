New York and Milwaukee square off for conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -12; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Milwaukee square off on Sunday.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 11-22 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 7.6 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 108.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hip), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Austin Rivers: day to day (groin), Omari Spellman: day to day (right knee).

Bucks: None listed.