Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt urges teammates to fight for fans. ‘We stink, but they care’

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt went on a postgame rant after Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. AP

The 2020 season has been brutal for the Houston Texans, with Sunday’s 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropping the defending AFC South champions to 4-11.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, wasn’t pleased, and when asked if the team will be able to close the season on a positive note, Watt talked about the fan base — and, most importantly — accountability.

“We’re professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money. If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard and do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here,” he said.

“There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of s--- and they care about it. They care every single week. We’re in Week 16 and we’re 4-11 and there’s fans that watched this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here, because this is a privilege. This is the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game.”

After the Texans’ latest loss today, J.J. Watt was asked how he and his team would be able to bounce back next week. His answer is required watching for many. pic.twitter.com/3uRRnvBC53 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

It’s clear that Watt is fed up with mounting losses and the lack of commitment from some teammates, and that Texans fans deserve better.

“If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bull----.”

Houston’s defense allowed 540 yards against the Brandon Allen-led Bengals during Sunday’s loss. Allen completed 29 of 37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

Regardless, Watt says that he continuously hears from supportive fans and believes that the team is letting them down.

“They have no reason whatsoever to. We stink,” Watt said. “But they care. That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans, and the people who care so deeply and the city, the people who love it and the people who truly want it to be great. And it’s not. And that sucks as a player, to know we’re not giving them what they deserve.”

The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start and Romeo Crennel was named interim head coach for the rest of the season. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered an apparent hand injury late in Sunday’s loss, says he plans to play in the season finale against the Tennessee Titans.