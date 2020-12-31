Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Longwood looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

The Associated Press

FARMVILLE, Va.

UNC-Asheville (4-4, 3-0) vs. Longwood (1-8, 0-3)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend Longwood's conference losing streak to five games. Longwood's last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 58-55 on Feb. 27. UNC-Asheville won 80-73 at Longwood in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have allowed only 69.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 42.3 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last three games. He's also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 28 of 81 field goals (34.6 percent) over its past three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Longwood's offense has turned the ball over 15.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Celebrities

Atlantic Sun play starts for North Alabama, FGCU

December 31, 2020 3:31 AM

Celebrities

Conference play starts for Arkansas St., La.-Monroe

December 31, 2020 3:31 AM

Other Sports

Claude Giroux’s race with time: At 33, the Flyers’ captain wants to show he has more good seasons left

Football

History says a Bucs triumph in Super Bowl 55 isn’t such a ‘wild’ proposition

Baseball

Paul Sullivan: Cubs used to compete for the pennant. Now they’re content with just contending for a division title.

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service