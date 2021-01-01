Mobley, USC host Utah

Utah (4-2, 1-1) vs. Southern California (5-2, 0-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Timmy Allen and Utah will face Evan Mobley and Southern California. The junior Allen has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. E. Mobley, a freshman, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Southern California's E. Mobley has averaged 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Isaiah Mobley has put up 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Runnin' Utes, Allen has averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16 points.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern California is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Trojans players score in double-figures.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Runnin' Utes. Southern California has an assist on 49 of 89 field goals (55.1 percent) across its past three outings while Utah has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Runnin' Utes have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25