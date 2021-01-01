Bulls lose 11th consecutive game against Bucks, falling 126-96 to end 2-game win streak

It has been difficult to get a true measure of the Chicago Bulls over the past week.

Yes, there have been signs of progress — still nothing resembling defense or much consistency, but progress nonetheless. They entered Friday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks as winners of back-to-back games, with a heartbreaking 3-pointer by the Golden State Warriors’ Damion Lee the only thing separating them from a three-game winning streak.

Yet their opponents during those three games, the Warriors and a pair against the Washington Wizards, have been woeful to start the season, making it hard to discern whether the Bulls’ step forward was just the benefit of weaker competition.

So while it should come as no surprise that the Bucks thumped the Bulls 126-96 on Friday, the Bulls at least could have hoped to continue the positive momentum.

Instead, the Bucks showed why they are a championship contender, earning their 11th consecutive victory over the Bulls, who were short-handed for the second consecutive night and playing their third road game in four nights.

The Bucks defense swarmed and overwhelmed the Bulls, who struggled as badly as they have all season to generate offense. They made just 6 of 26 3-point attempts (23.1%) and had more turnovers (20) than assists (19).

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 16 points but took 16 shots to do it. Coby White shot 4 for 13 for 12 points and had more turnovers (four) than assists (three).

Although the Bucks are off to a slower start than last year’s historic pace, they were coming off a game in which they set an NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game (29). They knocked down 22 more 3s against the Bulls, and reigning two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

It was a tough night for the Bulls after giving themselves more to feel good about for much of the past week, but the upcoming schedule doesn’t offer much reprieve. The Bulls host the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center on Sunday before beginning a four-game trip against Western Conference opponents. This stretch will provide a much truer test of the steps forward the Bulls believe they have made in the past week and whether they are sustainable.