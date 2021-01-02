No. 16 Michigan looks for home win vs No. 19 Northwestern

No. 19 Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) vs. No. 16 Michigan (8-0, 3-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan looks for its seventh straight win over No. 19 Northwestern at Crisler Center. The last victory for the Wildcats at Michigan was a 68-62 win on Jan. 10, 2010.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hunter Dickinson has averaged 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wolverines. Complementing Dickinson is Isaiah Livers, who is maintaining an average of 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Boo Buie, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 assists.BRILLIANT BOO: Buie has connected on 44.7 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 67.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) over its previous three matchups while Northwestern has assists on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

