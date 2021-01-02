UCSB looks for home win vs CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (1-1, 0-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (5-3, 1-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its fifth straight win over Cal State Fullerton at Thunderdome. The last victory for the Titans at UC Santa Barbara was a 79-53 win on Feb. 2, 2017.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 assists while Ajare Sanni has put up 14.5 points. For the Titans, Tray Maddox Jr. has averaged 15.5 points while Vincent Lee has put up 11 points and five rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: McLaughlin has accounted for 42 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UC Santa Barbara has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 57.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25