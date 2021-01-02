Can the Raiders finish the 2020 NFL season at 8-8? Here is what the experts predict

RAIDERS-BRONCOS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff time: 1:25 p.m. PST Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High

Fresno TV/radio channels: NFL Sunday Ticket/KFPT (790 AM)

Records: Raiders 7-8, Broncos 5-10

The line: Bovada as well as OddsChecker have the Raiders favored by 2.5.

The Matchup

Week 17 offers one last chance for the Raiders to salvage something short of a playoff berth out of an unusual 2020 NFL season.

A once promising campaign — despite being besieged by injuries and coronavirus restrictions and scares — saw them have a postseason bid in their grasp before things turned sour with a string of disappointing games down the stretch.

But the Raiders could still end on a high note with a win.

If the Raiders finish 8-8, that would show at least some progress in coach Jon Gruden’s second run with the franchise after records of 4-12 in 2018 and 7-9 last season.

“Look, I love winning,” Gruden said. “I’d rather go into the offseason after a win than a loss. So, we’re going to do everything we can to win this game. I was here before, we had back-to-back 8-8 seasons. I really felt looking back on those two seasons, we should have won more games. Feel the same way right now, but I like where we are.

“We see how we stack up against Miami and Kansas City and New Orleans. We see some of our potential. We also see some of the ugly sores that we need to clean up. So, I’m just going to concentrate on trying to improve, trying to get as much momentum possible and keep pounding the rock.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees an 8-8 finish simply as an “improvement.”

“If we can show that our team is improving with getting that eighth win, even if it’s slight, it still shows improvement,” Carr said. “As a team, that’s what we’re striving for. Our focus is completely on making sure we show up in Denver with everything that we have, making sure that we show up ready to fight and hopefully get a win in a tough football game.

“Any win in the division is tough to get, especially in Denver at Mile High. It’s definitely important, even if it doesn’t end how we thought it all would. All these games matter. For all the work that’s been put into these things for the coaches and all the players, it doesn’t matter what your record is, every game matters.”

Some side notes on the Raiders and Broncos:

▪ A win would improve the Raiders to 4-2 against AFC West opponents, marking only the third time that the franchise has posted a winning record in the AFC West (4-2 in 2002 and 6-0 in 2010).

▪ The Raiders can move to 66-53-2 in the all-time regular season series against the Broncos; the Raiders would pick up their first win on the road against Denver since Week 14 of the 2015 season.

▪ A win would give the Raiders their first regular-season sweep against Denver since 2010.

Injury report

Raiders — Out: T Trent Brown (knee). Questionable: G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner.

Broncos — Out: WR K.J. Hamler (concussion). Questioanble: RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), DE Bradley Chubb (ankle), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), S Trey Marshall (quadricep).

Raiders-Broncos prediction

NFL experts have staked out the following positions ahead of the Week 17 matchup:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal picks the Raiders to win 28-24.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco says the Broncos win 31-28, and Will Brinson also sides with Denver, 31-27.

Six of nine ESPN experts are going with the Raiders.

My take: The Raiders really never recovered after the heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That led to the downward spiral that has seen them lose 5 of 6.

While the Raiders are no longer in the hunt for a still elusive playoff spot — having not made the postseason since 2016 — the shot at a break-even finish might be just enough motivation.

The Raiders know they’ve gotten better each season under Gruden and .500 looks much better than .438 while also providing momentum for 2021.

The pick: Raiders 34, Broncos 26