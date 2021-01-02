Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Mounce carries Furman over Mercer 83-80

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Clay Mounce had a career-high 27 points as Furman narrowly beat Mercer 83-80 on Saturday. Noah Gurley added 23 points for the Paladins.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six steals for Furman (8-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

Ross Cummings had 22 points for the Bears (7-3, 0-2). Maciej Bender added 14 points and eight rebounds. James Glisson III had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Nation & World

Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame basketball player, dies at 70

January 02, 2021 1:04 PM

Sports

Fofana, Green lift Canisius past Saint Peter’s 63-60

January 02, 2021 1:13 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service