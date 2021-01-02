La Salle rolls by Fordham 89-52

Sacramento Bee Logo
PHILADELPHIA

Scott Spencer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as La Salle romped past Fordham 89-52 on Saturday night.

Sherif Kenney and Jack Clark added 15 points each for the Explorers. David Beatty had 14 points and six rebounds for La Salle (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ayinde Hikim added 13 points.

La Salle had season highs with 16 3-pointers — two short of the school record — and 24 assists.

La Salle led 45-19 at halftime. The Explorers’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Joel Soriano had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams (0-2, 0-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

