Atlanta and New York face off for conference showdown

New York Knicks (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and New York face off on Monday.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 14-20 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 24.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Knicks averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 15.3 second chance points and 41.9 bench points last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: day to day (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: day to day (left knee).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (quad), Omari Spellman: day to day (right calf).