Colgate looks for home win vs Army

The Associated Press

HAMILTON, N.Y.

Army (4-2, 0-1) vs. Colgate (1-0, 1-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight win over Army at Cotterell Court. The last victory for the Black Knights at Colgate was a 66-63 win on Jan. 22, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Lonnie Grayson, Josh Caldwell, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Black Knights points over the team's last five games.LIKEABLE LONNIE: Grayson has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 40 over his last five games. He's also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Colgate sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

