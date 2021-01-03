Sacramento Bee Logo
The Latest: Titans place lineman Teair Tart on COVID list

By The Associated Press

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:10 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman.

Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston needing a victory over the Texans (4-11) to clinch the division. Tart has played seven games this season and got his first start last week in a loss at Green Bay.

The Titans also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.

