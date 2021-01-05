Wright, Ga. Tech visit ND

Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-6, 0-3)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Moses Wright and Georgia Tech will take on Nate Laszewski and Notre Dame. The senior Wright has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Laszewski, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Irish have given up only 69 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 77 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Yellow Jackets are 0-3 when opponents score more than 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Yellow Jackets have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 42 assists on 70 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia Tech has assists on 59 of 86 field goals (68.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25