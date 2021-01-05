Sports

Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Matt Lewis registered 19 points as James Madison defeated Florida Atlantic 79-70 on Tuesday.

Justin Amadi had 17 points for James Madison (4-4). Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

Jailyn Ingram had 20 points for the Owls (5-4). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Michael Forrest had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda out of hospital

January 05, 2021 5:22 PM

Sports

Tigers sign Robbie Grossman to 2-year, $10 million contract

January 05, 2021 5:16 PM

Sports

Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham gets new contract

January 05, 2021 5:14 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service