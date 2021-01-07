ODU looks for home win vs FAU

Florida Atlantic (5-4, 0-0) vs. Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fourth straight win over Florida Atlantic at Chartway Arena. The last victory for the Owls at Old Dominion was a 65-61 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

STEPPING UP: Old Dominion's Malik Curry has averaged 15 points and 4.3 assists while Kalu Ezikpe has put up 12 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Owls, Jailyn Ingram has averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds while B.J. Greenlee has put up 10.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Ingram has connected on 55 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 65.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Monarchs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Old Dominion has an assist on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) across its past three games while Florida Atlantic has assists on 49 of 94 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida Atlantic defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.2 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. Old Dominion has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through eight games (ranking the Monarchs 270th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25