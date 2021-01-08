Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is giddy about a second reunion with Taj Gibson

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau has always appreciated Taj Gibson. That’s why he made him a key part of the rotation in Chicago. That’s why he brought him to Minnesota. And that’s why Gibson has returned to the Knicks, signing Thursday as a free agent to serve as a leader and backup center.

Thibodeau is giddy about the reunion.

“He embodies all the things that we believe in,” the coach said. “Just his conditioning, his leadership, his ability to play, who he is as a person. We’re thrilled he’s back with us. It’s invaluable to have that type of leadership, who he is as a person, great teammate, team-first guy, hard-working, always ready. Whatever you ask him to do.

“You can start him, you can bring him off the bench. Or you can just have him waiting for an opportunity, and he handles all of them great.”

Gibson is expected to clear COVID-19 protocol early next week. From there, Thibodeau said the 35-year-old will have to go through practice before playing in a game. The Knicks have four games next week, including Wednesday’s showdown against the Nets at MSG.

The Knicks waived 23-year-old Omari Spellman to clear a roster spot for Gibson, who went unsigned in the offseason and had been training in New York City. The Knicks have been pummeled with injuries lately, which also prompted the Gibson signing.

Rookie Obi Toppin has been out since the opener with a calf strain. Backup center Nerlens Noel returned Friday following a two-game absence. Multiple guards have missed time.

“(Gibson’s) always been on our radar, a number of guys are,” Thibodeau said. “And we knew this season would be unusual from a standpoint of a short training camp and you had to be prepared if you were shorthanded, who would you go after? Who would fit the team best? So the fact that he’s familiar with us, we’re familiar with him, he knows a lot of the guys from last year, it seemed to make the most sense for us. And that’s why we did it now. The main reason was we’re just so shorthanded.”

Gibson played under Thibodeau for five seasons in Chicago, elevating from a 26th overall pick to averaging 13 points and seven boards in 2013-14. When Thibodeau took over as team president of the Timberwolves in 2016, he signed Gibson for two years, $28 million. Gibson, who grew up a Knicks fan, and said he often spoke with Thibodeau about the teams he coached in New York as an assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.

“Almost every day we talked about his time in New York,” Gibson told the Daily News in 2016. “We talked about them battles the Knicks used to have. Just talk about Knicks stuff in general. He loves New York. He always had high praise talking about the Knicks.”

Gibson started 56 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes. The Knicks then declined his $8 million team option, but Gibson remained in the area to train. Beyond his experience on the court, Gibson contributed leadership last season and mentorship to Robinson, in particular.

New York acquired two other centers in the offseason: Noel in free agency and Spellman via trade. Spellman never cracked the rotation and the Knicks ate his $2 million salary.

With Noel hurt, starter Mitchell Robinson played a career-high 41 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Utah.

“With Taj, he’s kind of been in it for a little minute now, so he know the ropes,” Robinson said. “Having him come back, I can learn more. I learned a lot from him last year and I’m going to continue to do that. It’s great.”