Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past California Baptist 81-77

The Associated Press

OREM, Utah

Fardaws Aimaq had 23 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley narrowly defeated California Baptist 81-77 on Saturday night.

Jamison Overton had 15 points and four blocks for Utah Valley (4-5, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury added 15 points. Evan Cole had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 24 points for the Lancers (3-4, 0-2). Elijah Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Reed Nottage had 14 points.

Ty Rowell, the Lancers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Lancers for the season. Utah Valley defeated California Baptist 77-50 last Friday.

