Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon past Tarleton State 59-48

The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas

Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 59-48 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Oscar Frayer had 12 points for Grand Canyon (6-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 11 rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 14 points for the Texans (2-4, 0-2). Freddy Hicks added nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues had 5 points, three steals and two rebounds.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday.

