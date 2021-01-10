Washington hosts Phoenix on 5-game home slide

Phoenix Suns (7-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Phoenix looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

Washington finished 25-47 overall with a 16-20 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 19.4 from the free throw line and 36 from deep.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall a season ago while going 17-17 on the road. The Suns averaged 27.2 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: day to day (quad), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (ankle), Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).